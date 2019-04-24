Hearts tickets for Edinburgh derby against Hibs go on general sale

Hearts have put their remaining tickets on general sale for Sunday's Edinburgh derby with Hibs at Easter Road.

There are still seats left in the away end for the final Capital meeting of the season and Tynecastle officials are aiming to sell out their allocation by kick-off time.

Hearts won 1-0 at Easter Road in December thanks to Olly Lee's goal and are seeking to do the double in Leith this weekend.

The away stand holds around 3,800 fans and visiting supporters who are not season ticket holders are now able to secure a seat.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults and £16/£14 for concessions. Supporters can buy one online at Hearts eTickets, in person at the Tynecastle ticket office, or by calling 0333 043 1874 (option 1, then 1).