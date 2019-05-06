Hearts to put extra Scottish Cup final tickets on general sale

Hearts have announced that a limited number of extra tickets for their Scottish Cup final clash with Celtic will go on general sale at 9am on Tuesday, May 7.

The Tynecastle club were initially allocated 20,220 tickets for the match at Hampden on Saturday, May 25 but have now received a small number of additional briefs that will go on sale to supporters with 1 or more loyalty points (one per account).

Hearts have advised fans that anyone who has already purchased a ticket for the final will not be able to buy any of the additional briefs.

The tickets, priced £30 for adults and £15 for concessions, will be available to buy online at Hearts eTickets, over the phone on 0333 043 1874 (option 1 then 1) or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle Park.