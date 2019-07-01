Hearts travel to Ireland without seven first-team stars

Hearts travel to Ireland today without Steven Naismith, Peter Haring, Michael Smith, Olly Lee, Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena and Rory Currie.

New signings Jamie Walker, Conor Washington and Craig Halkett will make the trip, which includes friendlies against Shelbourne tonight and Glenavon on Saturday.

Naismith won’t be involved in any Hearts fixtures until he signs a permanent deal, which is unlikely to happen before August as he is due a payment of around £150,000 from former club Norwich City if he remains unemployed throughout July.

Haring, Morrison, Keena and Currie are staying at Riccarton to work on fitness, Smith’s wife is due to give birth any day, while Lee is preparing to return to England if he can find a new club.

Manager Craig Levein is taking a 26-man squad on the six-day trip and will carefully plan game time for them all.

“The likes of John Souttar were involved in international squads just a couple of weeks ago,” he told the Evening News following Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat at Arbroath.

“Naisy is not coming to Ireland, neither are Peter, Rory and Aidan, but another five or six who didn’t play at Arbroath will feature this week. I need to think about whether we are better to play Conor Washington in the second match. That might be the case with Craig Halkett and one or two others. We are getting there with players returning from injury.”

Hearts play Shelbourne this evening at Tolka Park and then travel to Northern Ireland to face Glenavon on Saturday.