Hearts' upcoming clash with Celtic has been moved

Hearts' trip to Celtic in the next round of Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures has been pushed back 24 hours.

This was confirmed by the SPFL on Wednesday afternoon after the reigning champions were knocked out of the Champions League at the third qualifying round by Romanian side Cluj.

The two clubs will meet for the first time since the Scottish Cup final.

Neil Lennon's men will now drop into Europa League qualifying with the first leg of their play-off tie against either AIK or Sheriff Tiraspol taking place next Thursday, two days before their meeting with Hearts was originally scheduled.

The rescheduled game will take place on Sunday 26 August with a 3pm kick-off.

