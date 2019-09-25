Hearts v Aberdeen: LIVE Betfred Cup quarter-final updates from Tynecastle

Hearts face Aberdeen at Tynecastle in the Betfred Cup quarter-final.
Hearts face Aberdeen at Tynecastle in the Betfred Cup quarter-final.
0
Have your say

Our man Anthony Brown will be bringing you live updates from Tynecastle tonight as Hearts and Aberdeen battle it out for a place in the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Hit refresh or press F5 to keep up to date with the action.