Hearts v Celtic: All the items supporters are banned from taking into Hampden Park for Scottish Cup final

The 134th Scottish Cup final is almost upon us and Hearts fans will be travelling to Hampden Park in their droves - hoping to see their side overcome Celtic.

Around 21,500 Hearts fans are expected to make the trip from Edinburgh to Glasgow on Saturday in the hope of overcoming league champions Celtic, who are hoping to complete the 'treble treble' of titles for the first time in Scottish footballing history.

Hearts fans. PIC: Ian Georgeson Photography

Hearts shrugged off Livingston, Auchinleck Talbot, Partick Thistle and Inverness on their way to the final, while Celtic saw off Airdrieonians, St Johnstone, Hibs and Aberdeen.

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has been ruled out of the final today with a knee injury, while Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena, Ben Garuccio and Demetri Mitchell are also out.

Steven Naismith is in a race against time to be fit enough to play some part, but is not expected to make it.

Here is a full list of items that supporters are banned from taking in to Hampden Park, according to their website:

Knives

Fireworks

Smoke canisters

Air-horns

Flares

Weapons

Dangerous or hazardous items

Laser devices

Bottles

Glass vessels

Cans

Poles

Any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety

It is a criminal offence for any person to enter or attempt to enter the Hampden Park while:

In possession of a container or any other item which is or was capable of holding liquid or any other thing and which, if thrown, would be capable of causing injury to another person;

In possession of alcohol

Drunk

