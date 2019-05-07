Hearts v Celtic - Scottish Cup final 2019: Date, tickets, TV coverage, odds, prize money, everything fans need to know

Have your say

Hearts and Celtic will compete for the 134th Scottish Cup final later this month.

The Jam Tarts are underdogs for the match having won just twice in their last dozen league outings with an apathy among the support.

Yet, they go in search of the club's ninth Scottish Cup victory. They have progressed past Livingston, Auchinleck Talbot, Partick Thistle after a replay and Inverness CT to reach this stage.

Celtic are on the hunt of the Treble Treble after securing their eighth successive league title against Aberdeen at the weekend.

They have swept past Aidrieonians, St Johnstone, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Here's what fans need to know about the clash:

When does it take place?

The teams will meet at Hampden Park on Saturday, 25 May.

What time is kick-off?

One of the great things about the Scottish Cup final is that there can be little complaint about the kick-off time.

The match will begin at the traditional time of 3pm.

How many tickets have been sold?

The game is heading for a sell out with both teams having been given an initial allocation of 20,220.

Both clubs put the remaining tickets on sale on Tuesday morning with the expectation for them to be snapped up.

The Hearts tickets have gone on general sale, while, due to demand, Celtic have had to ballot their briefs.

Any ticketing issues?

As always it has not all been plain sailing.

Hearts fans encountered technical difficulties in trying to tickets when they first went on sale. Despite these issues they managed to sell more than 13,500 on the first day of them going on sale.

While in the Celtic camp, there would have been a belief that they were deserving of a greater allocation.

Is the game live on TV?

Of course, it's the Scottish Cup final!

What channel is it on?

In November last year the Scottish FA agreed a new £20million six-year deal with BBC Scotland and Premier Sports to broadcast the competition.

The game will be available on both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports 1.

What time does coverage start?

Neither channel have released their schedule for the day of the final.

Prize money?

The Scottish FA don't disclose prize money for the Scottish Cup. However, in 2017 the Daily Record reported that the winners earn just £60,000 from emerging victorious in the final and £114,000 as a whole.

Odds

Hearts 6/1 Draw 7/2 Celtic 4/11 (William Hill)