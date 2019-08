Hearts welcome Hamilton Accies to Tynecastle Park in search of their first win of the Scottish Premiership season.

We will have all the key updates, the action and reaction from a crucial match for Craig Levein and his men. Anything other than a win would increase pressure on the manager significantly. However, he has been boosted by the return of Steven Naismith and signing of Ryotaro Meshino. Refresh or hit F5 for live updates with team news due at 1.45pm.