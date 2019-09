Hearts are in desperate need of three points to try and kick start their season. They welcome Motherwell to Tynecastle Park this afternoon.

Craig Levein's side have yet to taste success in the Scottish Premiership so far and have drawn both home games in the league. However, their best performance this campaign came against Motherwell in the cup. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest from Gorgie with team news at 1.45pm.