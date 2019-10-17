Hearts v Rangers team news and probable line-ups: Back three or back four | Haring and Uche to return | potent Ibrox attack

Craig Levein will be hoping for his first victory against Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Craig Levein's side went into the international break with spirits low after a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in Gorgie. Come Sunday 211 days will have passed since the last home league win.

The loss to Killie and goalless draw at St Mirren saw Hearts fail to build on the win over Hibs at Easter Road and Betfred Cup success over Aberdeen.

This match will act as a dress rehearsal for the clubs meeting at Hampden Park in the semi-final of the League Cup in a little over two weeks' time.

The Jam Tarts, currently ninth, could finish the weekend in 11th if Rangers continue their fine form which sees them lead the league with a potent attack, averaging more than three goals a game.

Hearts team news: There has been positive news during the week with Peter Haring coming through training to put himself in the fold for a return to the team on Sunday. However, he has not played since the Scottish Cup final so may not be rushed back to start. Uche Ikpeazu missed the Kilmarnock defeat due to a tight hamstring but is set to return. There has been talk that Steven Naismith could be in contention but the match is likely to come too soon. John Souttar, Ben Garuccio, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington all remain out. Jamie Walker and Craig Wighton are making progress but won't make the Rangers clash.

Probable Hearts team (4-2-3-1): Pereira; Smith, Dikamona, Berra, Hickey; Whelan, Damour; Clare, Meshino, Mulraney; Ikpeazu.

Rangers team news: Steven Gerrard will have a strong squad to choose from. Joe Aribo is back having impressed with Nigeria during the international break, Jamie Murphy has been getting more minutes, while Ryan Kent returned to training. Ryan Jack missed the last outing, a 5-0 win over Hamilton, and missed the Scotland games but should return.

Probable Rangers team (4-3-3): McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Ojo, Morelos.

Key clash: In Glenn Whelan and Steven Davis the two sides have experienced Premier League and international midfielders. They may not find themselves in direct opposition on Sunday but they will be looking get control of the midfield and direct the game in their favour. Whichever player excels will likely determine how the game goes.

Last meeting: Hearts lost all four leagues games against Rangers last season. The most recent defeat was a 3-1 at Tynecastle Park in April. The visitors were 3-0 ahead by 48 minutes with goals from Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic. Steven MacLean netted a late consolation.

Match details: Sunday, October 20. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Kick-off 12.15pm. Tickets available via the Hearts official website. The game is live on BT Sport 1.

Referee: Kevin Clancy (15 yellow cards in four league fixtures this season). He took charge of Hearts' penalty win over Dundee United in the Betfred Cup in July, a game where he sent off Andy Irving.