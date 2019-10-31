Hearts v Rangers teams news and probable line-ups: Naismith to return | Must-win for Craig Levein | Sean Clare a doubt

When Hearts run out at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon to face Rangers they will be backed by a support of no more than 12,000 fans.

It is a sign of the discontent among the Tynecastle support regarding manager Craig Levein and the direction of the club at the moment.

Hearts sit second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership table on goal difference with one league win all season after getting beat 1-0 by St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Hearts have showed they can compete with Rangers. Picture: SNS

For Levein, who had chants and graffiti directed at him following the loss, it is likely a must-win fixture with a potentially poisonous situation on the horizon in the home league encounter with St Mirren the following week.

The team have shown they are capable of matching Rangers at Tynecastle earlier in the season but Hampden Park in a semi final is a different proposition.

Hearts teams news: Jamie Walker and Glenn Whelan were second-half substitutes in the 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone on Wednesday evening, so both will probably start. Steven Naismith could take a place on the bench. Sean Clare could be a doubt after getting a heavy knock against Saints. Peter Haring is likely to miss out, as will John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Ben Garuccio.

Probable Hearts XI: Pereira; Hickey, Smith, Berra, White; Whelan, Damour; Walker, Meshino, Clare; Ikpeazu.

Rangers teams news: There are concerns over goalkeeper Allan McGregor and winger Ryan Kent. Both missed the club's win at Ross County during the week. Steven Gerrard said the club are "managing" Kent's fitness, while McGregor is expected to be fit for Sunday.

Probable Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Ojo.

Key clash: After the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the league, Uche Ikpeazu posted a picture on Instagram of him shaking hands with Nikola Katic accompanied by the phrase 'see you in two weeks'. If the Croatian starts the duo will likely pick up from where they last left it at Tynecastle. The Rangers defender was haranguing the referee over Ikpeazu's physical play and apparent shirt pulling. Hearts' best chance of success is likely to come from their English battering ram.

Last meeting: The club's met earlier in October at Tynecastle Park. For the first 20 minutes it was the best Hearts had played this season as they went ahead through Ryotaro Meshino. Alfredo Morelos equalised for the visitors and the game finished 1-1.

Match details: Sunday, 3rd November. Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off 3pm. Tickets are still available via the Hearts website.

Referee: John Beaton (Six yellow cards in two Betfred Cup games) - The whistler was in charge at Easter Road when Hearts won their only league game of the season so far against Hibs.