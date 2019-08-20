Hearts: Where does the club need to strengthen before transfer window closes?

There are just over 13 days of the transfer window left with Hearts nearing signing number eight of the season.

There is every chance the loan arrival of Ryotaro Meshino could be the final piece of business done at Tynecastle in the market before it closes a week on Monday.

Yet, with injuries continuing to wreak havoc and opportunities presenting themselves, such as a Premier League side contacting Craig Levein to offer potential stars it is not out the question to think that a ninth or tenth summer signing could arrive in EH11.

Hearts have added in the centre of defence, between the sticks, in the centre of the pitch and attack.

However, if more business was to take place where should Levein look to add.

Cast your vote to see where fans think Hearts need strengthening.