Hearts: Who are the favourites to take over from Craig Levein as Tynecastle boss - new names enter including ex-Hibs captain and club legend

Hearts are on the lookout for a new manager after the decision from the club to relieve Craig Levein of his managerial duties.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 6:52 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 8:44 am

The ex-Scotland boss was in charge for 105 matches but leaves the club second-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership on goal difference. Austin MacPhee will take interim charge of the Betfred Cup semi final on Sunday against Rangers. But who are the managers the bookies are tipping to be in contention for the vacant manager role at Tynecastle Park? Some names will raise a few eyebrows.

1. Chris Hughton

20/1. Led Newcastle United and Brighton to the Premier League. Out of a job after being sacked by the Seagulls.

2. Neil McCann

20/1. The 1998 Scottish Cup winner with the club was last in charge at Dundee before being sacked last season. Wants an attractive, possession-based side.

3. Tommy Wright

16/1. The Northern Irishman is St Johnstone manager. A position he has held since 2013.

4. Stuart McCall

16/1. The former Rangers and Motherwell boss left Scunthorpe United earlier this year.

