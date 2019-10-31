Hearts: Who are the favourites to take over from Craig Levein as Tynecastle boss - new names enter including ex-Hibs captain and club legend
Hearts are on the lookout for a new manager after the decision from the club to relieve Craig Levein of his managerial duties.
The ex-Scotland boss was in charge for 105 matches but leaves the club second-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership on goal difference. Austin MacPhee will take interim charge of the Betfred Cup semi final on Sunday against Rangers. But who are the managers the bookies are tipping to be in contention for the vacant manager role at Tynecastle Park? Some names will raise a few eyebrows.