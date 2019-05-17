Hearts willing to give Celtic a guard of honour

Hearts are willing to give champions Celtic a guard of honour this coming Sunday.

The Hearts players give the champions Celtic a guard of honour as they walk out onto the pitch at Tynecastle last season. Picture: SNS

Craig Levein’s men will travel to Parkhead for the final league game of the season just six days before the sides will do battle again in the Scottish Cup final.

The match comes two weeks after Celtic visited rivals Rangers in what was their first match following the clinching of the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Despite it being customary for the champions to receive a guard of honour from the opposing team as they make their way onto the field, Rangers declined to do so.

The Evening News can now confirm that Hearts will carry out the request if asked.

The Tynecastle side granted one to Celtic when they visited Gorgie last season after capturing the title.

