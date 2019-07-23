Hearts winger Jake Mulraney agrees new contract with Tynecastle club

Have your say

Jake Mulraney has signed a new three-year deal at Hearts, the club have announced.

The winger has been rewarded for his impressive play in the latter half of last season as he helped the Gorgie Road side reach the Scottish Cup final.

Hearts winger Jake Mulraney.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the summer of 2018 on an initial two-year contract in a swap deal for Angus Beith.

He'll now be staying in Gorgie until the summer of 2022.

Mulraney told the Hearts website: “The gaffer mentioned it to me at the start of the season and I’m just delighted to get it all done now.

"I started last season very slow and as it went on I probably got a little bit worse up until the end of December, early January.

“Then I started to get more involved, started to play a bit more and started to get my confidence back.

“I got into a bit of a rhythm and got games, and it all came good.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster that the manager wanted me here for another three seasons.

“Hopefully I can repay him with some good performances.”