Hearts winger Jake Mulraney out for several weeks with ligament damage and Aidy White also sidelined
Scan confirms the Irishman has not broken any bones but White has concussion
Hearts will be without winger Jake Mulraney for four to six weeks after scans confirmed he has damaged ankle ligaments.
The 23-year-old had an x-ray on the injury sustained against Rangers last Sunday and has not broken any bones. However, a subsequent scan showed ankle ligament issues problems will take several weeks to heal.
"Jake has damaged his ankle ligaments in a tackle at the end of the match. He's out for four-six weeks," confirmed Hearts manager Craig Levein, who is preparing his team to face Livingston on Saturday amid ongoing injuries to several players.
"There could be some players returning from injury, though. Naisy [Steven Naismith] is improving, he's doing the first part of training today, as is Jamie Walker.
"We've got some movement and some players heading back, albeit slowly. Craig Wighton played 55-60 minutes in the reserves the other day, so he will be available for selection."
Left-back Aidy White will miss the visit to West Lothian due to concussion. "Unfortunately we've lost Aidy. He picked up a knock. The ball hit him in the face and he got a concussion. He's following the protocol for concussion and he won't be available for this weekend."