Hearts Women on brink of SWPL2 title after 14-1 destruction of Hutchison Vale

Hearts Women's Claire Delworth. Pic: SNS

Hearts Women's full-back Claire Delworth says winning the SWPL 2 league title at Tynecastle this weekend would be the icing on the cake.

A solitary point from their final match of the season against Partick Thistle at Tynecastle Park, on Sunday, will see the Jambos over the line.

Andy Enwood's side's stand on the brink of promotion to SWPL 1 after their 14-1 victory over Capital rivals Hutchison Vale at Oriam, that saw the club move three points clear of nearest challengers Hamilton Accies.

Delworth scored her side's 12th goal of what was a completely one-sided affair against the league's bottom club.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"t was a really good team performance with lots of goals but it was all about getting the three points," the teenager explained. "Everyone is excited for this weekend so training this week will be so important. We know what's required of us so hopefully we can get the result. And with it being at Tynecastle, what a way that would be to finally do it."

It was raining goals at Scotland's National Performance Centre with Rachel Walkingshaw and Danni McGinley both grabbing hat-tricks, Ashley Carse netting a brace with further efforts coming from Danni Pagliarulo, Louise Mason, Clare Williamson, Robyn Smith and Maddy Brill-Edwards.

Natasha Selkirk scored the visitors' consolation.