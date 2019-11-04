Hearts Women on the cusp of winning promotion to SWPL1

Aisha Maughan was on target for Hearts Women

Hearts Women have taken a huge stride towards SWPL 1 football next season following their 2-0 victory over Glasgow Girls.

The Jambos are level pegging with Hamilton Accies at the top of SWPL 2 on 41 points, the South Lanarkshire side, who have just one league fixture left to fulfil, ahead by the virtue of a superior goal difference.

Andy Enwood's side, however, have two games remaining starting with this weekend's Capital clash with bottom-of-the-table Hutchison Vale, where victory would send them three points clear ahead of the final round of fixtures in just under a fortnight's time.

Goals in either half on Sunday from Aisha Maughan and American Maddy Brill-Edwards sealed a vital victory at Oriam.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs Ladies put seven past students

In SWPL 1, Hibs Ladies warmed up for this month's SSE Scottish Cup final against Glasgow City with an emphatic 7-2 win over Stirling University at Ainslie Park.

In their final home meeting of the campaign, it was the students who assumed the lead midway through the first half through Claire Petersen. However, the hosts were level less than ten minutes later when Chelsea Cornet finished into the bottom corner.

Colette Cavanagh edged Hibs in front five minutes before the break before Lauren Davidson added a third in added-on time.

American winger Siobhan Higgins made an instant impact having just replaced Eilidh Adams when she scored Hibs' fourth of the afternoon.

Teenager Davidson netted her second from a Rachael Boyle pass with little more than 15 minutes remaining before Davidson claimed her hat-trick from the penalty spot.

A well-placed header from substitute Jamie-Lee Napier made it seven. The uni did grab another late consolation.