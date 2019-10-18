Hearts Women determined to make the most of months of hard work as they chase promotion to SWPL1

Rachel Walkingshaw in action for Hearts. The Jambos are targeting promotion to the SWPL1

The Jambos are homing in on the SWPL 2 league title and a step up to the top tier of Scottish women's football.

Andy Enwood's side lead the way over nearest challengers Hamilton Accies by six points, although they have played a game more.

Hearts, however, have just four matches remaining starting with Sunday's visit of St Johnstone to Oriam and Walkingshaw insists there is a real determination to see the job through.

"We haven't had a game for three weeks so we've been working hard to try and keep ourselves ticking over and preparing for the matches we have remaining," said the 25-year-old, who returned to the club this year following a three-year stint with Spartans.

"I still think the league title will go right down to the wire but we just have to focus on ourselves and hopefully that will be enough. With three of our four matches to play being at home, we have to take advantage. It's an exciting end to the season and something we have worked so hard for all year.

"I've loved my time here. There is a lot of investment coming in at the end of this season into the women's team and we're starting to see that already. It's a great place to be and I think we should be up there with Hibs, Rangers and Glasgow City so we need to achieve promotion. That has always been the priority from day one.

"St Johnstone have picked up a few results lately and these sides always rise to the occasion when they're playing the teams at the top so we can take nothing for granted."

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Hutchison Vale could do their city rivals a huge favour when they visit Accies this weekend.