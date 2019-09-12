Hearts work on defending and aim to repeat Betfred display against Motherwell

Having worked his team on how to defend better during the international break, the Hearts manager Craig Levein wants a repeat of their Betfred Cup display against Motherwell this weekend.

Hearts won 2-1 at Fir Park to reach the quarter-finals last month and now host the Lanarkshire club in the league.

“Motherwell have started the league season fairly well so it will be a test for us,” said Levein. “The season before last, they got to two cup finals. They have started the season well. We probably had our best performance at Fir Park in the Betfred Cup. That level will be needed to get us three points.”

Hearts sit joint-bottom of the Premiership as they begin three vital games. Next up is Hibs at Easter Road followed by that quarter-final with Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park. “We have two league games and need to start climbing the table,” said Levein. “Hibs has its own special circumstances, then we want to reach the next round of the cup against Aberdeen. Right now, the focus is on getting a result against Motherwell.

“We have to improve our defending so we don’t get in front and then have to worry about losing silly goals. We’ve done a bit of work on that already and we will do more. If we are solid and defend properly, it gives us an opportunity from there to get our confidence back up.

“I’ve seen it with lots of different teams in recent seasons. If you get a couple of results, you are off and running. I’m very confident that will happen.”