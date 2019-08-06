Hearts working to repair Tynecastle pitch after Edinburgh Festival concert

Hearts are working to repair the Tynecastle Park pitch for Saturday's match with Ross County after a concert left it looking worse for wear.



The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra opened the 73rd Edinburgh International Festival with a free concert in Gorgie on Friday night, but the pitch now needs some attention as a result.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra opened the 73rd Edinburgh International Festival at Tynecastle on Friday

More than 15,000 people attended the event to hear classical music and a range of soundtracks ranging from Casablanca to Jaws.

Hearts laid a new hybrid surface at the stadium last year costing nearly £1million. They will work intensely over the next few days to restore it with methods including heat lamps and extensive watering.

Ross County visit on Saturday as Tynecastle hosts its first Premiership match of the new campaign. Club officials are confident that the playing surface remains perfectly playable, although its appearance will take some repair work.