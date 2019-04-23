Hearts working to set up another game to make mini Irish tour

Hearts are in the process of planning a pre-season trip to Ireland that will incorporate two friendlies.

Northern Irish side Glenavon last week announced that they will face the Edinburgh side in Lurgan on Saturday, July 6 in a match agreed as part of the deal that took teenager Bobby Burns to Tynecastle last summer. Hearts manager Craig Levein explained that they are also hoping to finalise a friendly with Aidan Keena’s former club, St Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin. Hearts spent time on the Emerald Isle in the summers of both 2015 and 2017 and are planning to do so again, although precise details are yet to be confirmed.

“We’re planning to go to Ireland for two matches,” Levein told the Evening News. “The Glenavon match is organised and we’re trying to get another one sorted against St Patrick’s. One is part of the deal for Bobby and one part of the deal for Aidan. We’re just trying to find the right date for St Pat’s. Ideally we’d have them both in the same week so we can do the two of them at once and be based in Ireland for a few days, as we have done before. We’re still working on that though.”