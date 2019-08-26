Hearts youngster Alex Petkov earns Bulgaria U21 call-up

Hearts defender Alex Petkov will miss Clyde's trip to Forfar this weekend after being called up to the Bulgaria under-21 squad.

The Sofia-born 20-year-old already has four caps for the Under-21s, having made his debut in March against Northern Ireland.

Petkov could feature in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Estonia and Russia this weekend. His father Milen played 37 times for Bulgaria between 1997 and 2004.

The versatile player, who can also operate in defensive midfield, will join up with his international team-mates later this week, ruling him out of League One action when the Bully Wee travel to Station Park to take on Forfar.

Petkov has featured in all four of Clyde's matches so far this term, as well as playing for the Hearts Colts in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.