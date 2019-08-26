Hearts youngster sent off on debut for loan club as team-mate nets for Cowdenbeath

Hearts youngster Leeroy Makovora was sent off on his debut for Lowland League side Spartans for two bookable offences.

The striker, who made his first-team bow in maroon against Kilmarnock in May last year, was named in Dougie Samuel's starting line-up for the visit of Gretna 2008.

The 17-year-old was already on a yellow card when he set off on a run towards the Gretna penalty area but when he hit the deck inside the box, the referee adjudged the teenager to have dived, and showed him a second yellow card and subsequent red, leaving Spartans to see out the game with ten men for the second consecutive match.

Elsewhere in the Lowland League, Dan Baur played the full 90 minutes on Friday night as Bonnyrigg Rose defeated Cumbernauld Colts 2-0 on the road.

In Ladbrokes League Two, Cowdenbeath were 3-1 victors at home to Annan Athletic, with the impressive Connor Smith on the scoresheet for the Blue Brazil. Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes at left-back with Smith on the right of a four-man midfield.

Incredibly, all four goalscorers in the match have featured for Hearts - Robbie Buchanan, who opened the scoring for Cowden, spent three years at Hearts between 2014 and 2017, making six senior appearances while Smith has four Scottish Premiership appearances under his belt. Fraser Mullen, who scored the third goal after missing a penalty, spent seven years on Hearts' books, making ten appearances in maroon, while Annan goalscorer Christian Nade played 93 times for the Jambos between 2007 and 2010.

In League One, Alex Petkov played the full 90 minutes at centre-back and recorded a clean sheet as Clyde recorded a 1-0 win over Falkirk.