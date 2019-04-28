Hibs 1-1 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player to get minutes at Easter Road...

Zdenek Zlamal - 7

Made a good save from Vykintas Slivka at the beginning of the second half, but looked shaky at a couple of points in the first period.

Michael Smith - 7

Back at wing-back, the veteran put in a decent shift and performed his defensive duties well. Was often an option going forward.

John Souttar - 5

Had an absolute nightmare in the first half where he continually gifted possession to Hibs in dangerous areas. Improved after the break, including a great last-ditch challenge on Marc McNulty.

Christophe Berra - 8

He may have netted an own goal but he was Hearts’ best player on the day. Looked far more comfortable at the centre of the Hearts defence.

Conor Shaughnessy - 6

Solid enough defensively but lacked the composure to be of much use to Hearts’ chances of building from the back.

Jake Mulraney - 5

Had one really good run and shot from distance, which had to be parried by Ofir Marciano. Otherwise he was far too hesitant and often made the wrong decision.

Harry Cochrane - 6

Impressed in a first half where Hearts were a greater attacking force than many had imagined. Tired badly after the break and didn’t have the legs to keep up in build up to Hibs’ goal.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

Snapped into challenges and showed a lot more composure on the ball than the majority of his midfield team-mates.

Connor Smith - 7

Impressed in his first appearance of the season. Showed good technique on the ball and a hunger to get forward and support Ikpeazu.

Sean Clare - 5

Failed to rise to the occasion. Too often he was ponderous in possession and lacked awareness of what was around him.

Uche Ikpeazu - 7

It didn’t look like it was going to be his day until he side-footed home the equaliser. Battled valiantly in attack but gets a point deducted for conceding a penalty.

Subs

Ryan Edwards - 6 - Didn’t do much in attack but his energy further back helped Hearts chase the equaliser.

Steven MacLean - 8 - Impressed in attack after coming on for Clare, set up Ikpeazu for the equaliser.

Oliver Bozanic - 8 - Really gave Hearts a platform in the centre of the park after replacing Cochrane.