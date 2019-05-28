Hibs, Hearts and Edinburgh City learn Betfred Cup group stage draw

The three Edinburgh sides have learned their opponents for the group stage of the Betfred Cup after today's draw.

Hibs, playing in the round after receiving a bye for European football last season, will face off against Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Elgin City and Arbroath.

Hearts, who reached the semi-finals in last year's competition, will hope for an easier path as they go up against Dundee United, East Fife, Cowdenbeath and Stenhousemuir. The Jambos made hard work of last year's group thanks to a draw against Raith Rovers and being deducted two points for fielding an ineligible player against Cove Rangers.

Edinburgh City, meanwhile, will be hoping to make it out of the groups for the first time. They'll take on St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic, Albion Rovers and East Kilbride.

The first ties will be played the weekend of July 13.

