‘Honestly, what’s the point?’: Journalists’ predictions for Celtic v Hearts

Our online team give their predictions as Hearts travel to Celtic Park for their final game of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Hearts lost 5-0 on their last trip to Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

Craig Fowler: Oh the absolute joy. Celtic v Hearts at Parkhead six days before the Scottish Cup final with both teams likely to rest loads of players. This should officially be awarded the honour of being the most pointless game of football ever. Nevertheless, from a Hearts perspective it would still be preferred if they didn’t get slaughtered. Personally, I can’t see it. Prediction: comfortable Celtic win.

Patrick McPartlin: It’s hard not to look at this as the so-called “dress rehearsal” for the final but with Celtic boss Neil Lennon planning on playing a kid who’s not long turned 16, and Craig Levein rotating his squad to the extent that it could be a totally different starting XI to the one that lines up at Hampden, it’s anything but. Will Celtic win? Probably. Will it be a hammering? Doubtful. Will it have any bearing on the Scottish Cup final? Probably not. I can envisage this being a fairly routine, paint-by-numbers 2-0 win for Celtic on trophy day. Prediction: Celtic win

Neil McGlade: This is a fixture the majority of Scottish football fans usually relish. Not this time. With both sides expected to rest several key players ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final, this one has borefest written all over it. Unfortunately, I will be there to cover it. From a Hearts perspective, it’s the final opportunity to impress Levein and secure a starting spot for the trip to Hampden. Celtic will have enough to prevail but it won’t be pretty. Prediction: Celtic win.

Joel Sked: Honestly. What’s the point? That being said it will be a good chance for some younger players to gain experience while the likes of Craig Wighton should get more minutes. It will have the ultimate last day of school feel about it. It will have no bearing on next’s week’s final. Roll out the TV, pop on Jurrasic Park and be done with it. Celtic to win. Comfortably.

Anthony Brown: With neither manager likely to field anything resembling a full-strength side, competition among the fringe men for cup final places should ensure there is some degree of intensity within both teams. Even allowing for the fact Celtic will surely rest some key men, it is impossible to make a compelling case for Hearts notching their first league win since defeating Aberdeen at the end of March. Prediction: Celtic win

