As we're only working with nine fixtures, even those who've only played once have been included.

1. Michael Smith - 7.14 From 7 games SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Craig Halkett - 6.75 From 8 games. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Steven MacLean - 6.67 From 3 games. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Aidy White - 6.33 From 3 games. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more