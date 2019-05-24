How Hearts are likely to line-up against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final
How will Hearts line-up against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup final?
With Steven Naismith and Olly Lee out, plus no recognised left-back, there are a few question marks over the Hearts team which will face Celtic. Here, Joel Sked predicts the XI.
1. Zdenek Zlamal
Produced a wonderful save in the semi-final and has earned his No.1 potions over the last few weeks.
2. RB - Michael Smith
No debate.
3. CB: John Souttar
Slipped in recent weeks but has the ability but put in the ultimate final performance.
4. CB: Christophe Berra
The captain will have to be the leader he is. Head, block and clear at all costs.
