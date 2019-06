Craig Levein has not had to reshape his squad in the manner he did last season.

The Hearts boss already has Craig Halkett on board with Steven Naismith and Jamie Walker also likely to follow suit. With that in mind how he could line-up his team next season? We look at one possible option available to him, utilising Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Halkett in a back three.

Craig Levein has confirmed he is not on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and the Czech stopper finished the season as No.1.

The Scotland international will be relied upon to bring the ball out from the back.

The captain was finding his best form towards the end of a difficult season.

A leader for Livingston, should slot into a back three or four with little fuss.

The Northern Irishman is Mr Consistent no matter if he is playing wing-back, full-back, in the middle of defence or in midfield.

One of the first names on the team sheet.

Holding onto the Cameroonian would be a real coup. Was one of the club's better players in the second half of the season. Would be a cracking partnership with Haring.

His Hearts career got off to a slow start but proved his worth towards the end of the campaign.

Should eventually sign a contract with club and should be given a free role in attack.