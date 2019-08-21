How Hearts fans can watch and listen to live broadcast of Celtic match

Have your say

Hearts' will broadcast Sunday's Premiership match at Celtic live on their club website.

Hearts TV subscribers who live outside the UK will be able to watch all of the action, which kicks off at 3pm at Celtic Park.

The Edinburgh club are looking to build on last Friday's 2-1 Betfred Cup win at Motherwell as they take on the league champions.

HeartsTV international viewers can watch the game live with 15 minutes' build-up from 2.45pm.

UK and Ireland-based subscribers will be able to listen to live audio commentary with Laurie Dunsire and Andrew Petrie, also from 2.45pm.

The match will also be on BBC Radio Scotland.