How the Hearts players rated in the 5-2 win over St Mirren

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
Must improve his communication with his defence. Still looks suspect at crosses. 6
The captain appeared to enjoy his tussle with Obika but was at fault for Saints second goal. 6
Given his first start in a month. Stuck to his task but had a couple of heart-stopping moments. 6
Sign up to our Hearts newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Played higher up the park to give Hearts more width but St Mirren were able to exploit the space. Was subbed for Mulraney. 6
Looked a bit lost in the early stages but gradually came on to a game. Encouraging 90 minutes from the teenager. 7
Showed what Hearts have been missing. Excellent first goal running off his marker and linked play well. 7
Lively display from the winger that was epitomised by a terrific goal. 7