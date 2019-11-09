How the Hearts players rated in the 5-2 win over St Mirren

Hearts players celebrate during the 5-2 win

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Must improve his communication with his defence. Still looks suspect at crosses. 6

The captain appeared to enjoy his tussle with Obika but was at fault for Saints second goal. 6

Given his first start in a month. Stuck to his task but had a couple of heart-stopping moments. 6

Played higher up the park to give Hearts more width but St Mirren were able to exploit the space. Was subbed for Mulraney. 6

Looked a bit lost in the early stages but gradually came on to a game. Encouraging 90 minutes from the teenager. 7

Showed what Hearts have been missing. Excellent first goal running off his marker and linked play well. 7