How the Hearts players rated in Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Rangers

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Joel Pereira - 7/10
'Keeper was blameless for all three goals. Made two good first-half saves to deny Jack and Tavernier and then denied Jack, Defoe and Arfield after the break
2. Aaron Hickey - 6
The 17-year-old left-back started at right-back and finished at centre-back. A testing afternoon for the youngster, but given the circumstances he can hold his head high.
3. Michael Smith - 6
The Northern Irishman again started at centre-back and was typically sound defensively before eventually being forced off in the second half by an injury sustained late in the first half.
4. Christophe Berra - 7
Hearts best player. Defended strongly in the first half and did well to try and keep things respectable as the linchpin of a makeshift defence in the closing half hour.
