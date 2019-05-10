How the Hearts players rated against Aberdeen

Here are marks out of ten for all the Hearts players who featured in the 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Colin Doyle: Back in the side for the first time since his February howler against Motherwell. Unconvincing when dealing with a first-half cross but made a couple of good saves from Sam Cosgrove either side of Aberdeen’s opening goal and stopped Conor Shaughnessy deflecting a cross into his own net. 6

Clevid Dikamona: Back in for his first start since the home draw with St Mirren in February and generally did well at right-centre-back. Denied a goal by Joe Lewis in first half and sent a looping header just over towards the end. 6

Christophe Berra: A typically committed display from the captain in the absence of his senior defensive colleagues but helpless to stop Aberdeen claiming the points. 7

Conor Shaughnessy: A comfortable first half but put under increased pressure after the break and almost turned a cross into his own net. 6

Jamie Brandon: Enjoyed a bright first half when he defended well and got forward occasionally. Had a tough start to second half and was replaced after 62 minutes. 6

Harry Cochrane: Passed the ball about well enough whenever able to get into possession but spent the majority of his night chasing Aberdeen players before being replaced by Connor Smith. 6

Oliver Bozanic: Competed well in the engine room and probably Hearts’ best player on the night. Saw a tame shot held by Joe Lewis towards end of first half. 7

Bobby Burns: An encouraging display from the teenager at left-wing-back. Scored his first Hearts goal from eight yards out but unable to stop the cross for Aberdeen’s winner. 6

Ryan Edwards: Was diligent enough in terms of pressing opponents but unable to get on the ball enough to impact the game. Nodded the ball on for Burns’ goal. Subbed late on after picking up a knock. 5

Sean Clare: Booked for a foul on Scott McKenna early in second half. A few nice touches but generally unable to influence the game. 5

Steven MacLean: The veteran striker fought his corner against a couple of strong Aberdeen centre-backs but was unable to get a clear sight of goal. Flicked the ball on for Burns’ equaliser and was brought down just outside the box as he tried to round Joe Lewis. 6

Subs:

Aaron Hickey: Considering the circumstances, the 16-year-old debutant can be proud of his contribution after replacing Brandon. Stuck to his task and didn’t look out of place. 7

Connor Smith: On late for Cochrane but not enough time to make an impact. N/A

Craig Wighton: Replaced Edwards late on. N/A