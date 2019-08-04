How the Hearts players rated against Aberdeen

Here are marks out of ten for each Hearts player who faced Aberdeen in the eventful Premiership opener at Pittodrie.

Zdenek Zlamal: Great save to keep out Jon Gallagher’s thunderous 20-yard strike in first half. Helpless with all three goals. 6

John Souttar: Defended manfully to help Hearts stem the Aberdeen tide in first half before limping off to be replaced by Clevid Dikamona shortly before the break. 6

Christophe Berra: Misjudged header in lead-up to Cosgrove opener. Diving header tipped over by Joe Lewis in first half. Generally held his own in gruelling physical battle with Cosgrove. 6

Craig Halkett: A tough first half but stuck to his task and almost nodded in a free-kick on stroke of half-time. Defended well in second half. 6

Michael Smith: Played three different positions - right-wing-back, central midfield and left-back. Hearts’ strongest performer. 7

Andy Irving: Delivered some dangerous set-pieces and brought some composure to Hearts’ midfield at times. Replaced midway through second half. 6

Sean Clare: Worked hard to help Hearts remain competitive against a strong Aberdeen side but unable to get forward as much as he’d have liked. Booked for a late tackle on Wright. 6

Aaron Hickey: Deployed at left-wing-back and found it tough early on against Gallagher. Settled into the game after the break before being sent off for second booking late on. 5

Jamie Walker: Struggled to get into the game in an attacking sense until popping up with a well-taken equaliser in the 76th minute. 6

Jake Mulraney: Had a few fleeting moments of promise in the first half but largely nullified by Aberdeen’s defence. Booked for foul on Logan early in second half. Subbed in 66 mins. 5

Uche Ikpeazu: Started brightly but Aberdeen soon found a way to subdue him. Involved in countless altercations with Dons defenders and booked after catching McKenna in the face. Laid on Walker goal with a lovely pass. 6

Subs:

Clevid Dikamona: On six minutes before the break. Played right-centre-back before moving to right-back in second half. Gave away penalty. 5

Steven Naismith: On in 66 minutes and remarkably nodded in the equaliser with his first touch. 7

Conor Washington: Gave Hearts’ attack more purpose when introduced midway through second half and fired a powerful shot just wide. 6