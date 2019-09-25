How the Hearts players rated against Aberdeen

Marks out of ten for the Hearts players who ousted Aberdeen.

Joel Pereira: Helpless for two penalties. Otherwise had little of note to do. Composed with the ball at his feet and made key save in shootout. 7

Michael Smith: Defended well in general and helped Hearts build attacks from the back but fortunate to escape after being dispossessed by Connor McLennan in first half. 8

Aaron Hickey: Derby goal started at right-wing-back again and made a couple of lovely passes in the second half. Another strong performance from the 17-year-old. 8

Craig Halkett: Booked in first half and almost equalised before the break. Defended well, tried to spark attacks from the back and headed in second equaliser. 8

Christophe Berra: Gave away penalty when fouling Ryan Hedges. Made amends with a brilliant goal-saving tackle on Ryan Hedges. Defended well but missed a few opportunities to carry the ball out from the back. 7

Loic Damour: Set up MacLean’s goal with cross from the right, then gave away penalty with needless foul on James Wilson. Kept things ticking over in midfield. Replaced after 75 as Hearts chased equaliser. 7

Glenn Whelan: Another terrific performance from the Irish midfielder who helped set the tempo for a competitive Hearts display. Passed the ball with class and authority. 9

Ryotaro Meshino: The Japanese produced some impressive moments but was unable to unlock a solid Dons defence. Denied by Joe Lewis in second minute. Subbed after 80. 7

Jake Mulraney: Put in a good shift up and down the left flank. Unable to make a telling impact in an attacking capacity until crossing for Halkett equaliser. Crucial block in extra-time. 7

Steven MacLean: Took his goal well. Gave the ball cheaply on a few occasions but also helped the hosts keep possession with some clever passes. Replaced after 69 minutes. 7

Uche Ikpeazu: Set the tone for Hearts’ strong start when he crashed a 20-yard strike off the bar in opening seconds. Given some rough treatment by Aberdeen’s defenders but made his presence felt throughout. 8

Subs:

Sean Clare: Looked keen to make an impression after a couple of difficult outings recently and competed well. 6

Aidan Keena: On for last 15 mins of normal time and was involved in lead-up to Halkett goal. Scored in shootout. 6

Callumn Morrison: On for Meshino after 80. Almost met Ikpeazu cross in extra-time. Subbed towards end of extra-time. 6

Andy Irving: On late in extra-time. N/A