How the Hearts players rated against Dundee United

Here are marks out of ten for each Hearts player who faced Dundee United in the Betfred Cup opener.

Zdenek Zlamal: Positioning could arguably have been better for United’s goal but otherwise dealt with everything that came his way. Made key save in shootout. 6

Michael Smith: Wasn’t shy in getting forward and had a couple of good scoring chances in the first half. Made a vital block to deny United a late winner. 8

John Souttar: Rarely troubled defensively and passed the ball with authority after recovering from a slack diagonal ball early on. 6

Christophe Berra: A relatively comfortable evening for the captain, with Hearts enjoying the majority of the attacking play. Dealt well with most things that came his way. 6

Aaron Hickey: Another composed and confident display from the teenage left-back. Rarely flustered in or out of possession. 7

Sean Clare: Given extra responsibility as the main central midfielder and generally applied himself well. Worked hard, competed well and was always willing to get on the ball. 7

Jamie Walker: A promising second debut for the homgegrown midfielder who played on the right. Started with intent and got himself into several good scoring positions. Tired as game wore on. 7

Andy Irving: Some tidy passing at the base of Hearts’ midfield and then volleyed in his first goal for the club from the edge of the box before almost scoring with another after the break. Sent off late on for denying a scoring chance with his hand. 6

Jake Mulraney: A lively display from the left-winger who looks full of confidence. Surged forward at pace on several occasions in the first half. Faded as the game wore on and replaced in 75 minute. 7

Uche Ikpeazu: Released Walker for a chance with a lovely pass but otherwise had a frustrating evening, unable to get much joy against Mark Connolly and Mark Reynolds. Subbed late on. 5

Conor Washington: Dragged a shot wide of far post and headed over in first half. Worked hard and produced some clever passes in dangerous areas. 6

Subs:

Dario Zanatta: Replaced Mulraney on the left for closing 15 minutes and glanced a header just wide. 5

Anthony McDonald: Replaced Walker for last ten minutes. 4

Olly Bozanic: On for last five minutes and immediately booked for a rash challenge. 4