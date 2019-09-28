How the Hearts players rated against St Mirren

Here are marks out of ten for the Hearts players who drew 0-0 with St Mirren in Paisley.

Joel Pereira - 6

Wasn’t overly tested as he was well protected by his defence but generally dealt with everything that came his way.

Craig Halkett - 6

Handed the captaincy for the first time and was playing well until succumbing to injury midway through the first half.

Michael Smith - 8

Another strong display from the Northern Irishman at the heart of a back three. Brought composure to the defence and also stepped out to good effect whenever the opportunity arose.

Aaron Hickey - 7

Started at left-centre-back, then switched to right-centre-back and finished at right-back. Looked comfortable in all positions despite being booked late in first half.

Callumn Morrison - 5

Given his first start of the season at right-wing-back and saw plenty of the ball in decent positions but failed to do much with it.

Glenn Whelan - 7

Another strong display from the Irishman at the base of midfield. Passed the ball well and helped Hearts control long periods of the second half.

Loic Damour - 5

Struggled to make much impact in the early stages before his hamstring started bothering him and eventually led to him going off towards the end of the first half.

Jake Mulraney - 6

Put in a strong shift at left-wing-back and had some moments of promise. Set up Ikpeazu late on with good delivery but will feel he should have got more quality crosses into the box.

Steven MacLean - 5

The veteran hitman had a few good moments of link-up play but missed two good chances from close range.

Ryotaro Meshino - 5

A frustrating afternoon for the Japanese. Had one flash of quality in the second half but generally unable to get into the game before being substituted.

Uche Ikpeazu - 7

After a quiet first half, the striker came to life in the second half when he caused St Mirren’s defence plenty problems. Hearts’ best attacker on the day but restricted to only one clear chance, which was deflected behind late on.

Subs:

Christophe Berra - 7

Dropped from the starting lineup but on for Halkett midway through the first half. Defensively sound and looked more assured in possession than he has done for much of the season.

Andy Irving - 8

Replaced Damour late in first half and set up Berra twice with a couple of well-taken corners. At the centre of most of Hearts’ best play after the break.

Aidan White - NA

On in closing stages and made a fine pass to release Mulraney down the left.