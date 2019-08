Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Joel Pereira - 5 Made a first-half save from Vakoun Bayo but otherwise didnt look particularly convincing.

2. Michael Smith - n/a Forced off by injury midway through the first half with the match still goalless.

3. Aaron Hickey - 6 A few difficult moments defensively but also showed good composure in dealing with some testing situations.

4. Craig Halkett - 6 Made a few crucial interceptions in the first half and booked for foul on Scott Brown. Unable to prevent Bayo converting the third.

