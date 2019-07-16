How the Hearts players rated during Tuesday night's Betfred Cup clash with Cowdenbeath

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player after the visitors earned their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win over hosts Cowdenbeath.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Was nothing more than a spectator for most of the game.

Michael Smith - 7

As lively down the right as he was on Friday. Always offering an out-ball and his crossing saw some improvement.

Craig Halkett - 7

Took him just eight minutes to find his debut goal as he made a powerful front-post run to meet Oliver Bozanic's cross.

Christophe Berra - 6

Rarely tested in defence as Hearts set up camp in the Cowdenbeath half. Should have scored by fired over with his weaker right foot just before half-time.

Bobby Burns - 5

His touch was a little heavy at times and his passing wasn't up to the standards of his team-mates.

Anthony McDonald - 8

An excellent showing from the 18-year-old. Converted Hearts' second goal with a side-footed finish from close range. Played a number of incisive balls and was a threat throughout.

Sean Clare - 7

Had a strong first half as he built on his showing against Dundee United in the centre of the park. His passing got a bit sloppy after the break.

Oliver Bozanic - 7

Took umpteen deliveries from set-pieces situations and found the head of Halkett for one of them. Battled in centre-midfield.

Dario Zanatta - 8

A menace on the left-wing right from the off as he could've had a goal and an assist inside two minutes. Continued to terrorise the Cowden back-line but was too greedy when put through with Conor Washington in support.

Steven MacLean - 7

His link-up play was superb in the first half as he performed with an intelligence above anyone else. However, his influence faded somewhat in the second period. Notched an assist with the cross for McDonald.

Conor Washington - 6

Had three excellent chances to break his Hearts duck in the opening half but couldn't find the back of the net. Still a handful for the opposing defence, though.

Subs

Uche Ikpeazu - 6 - On for Washington. His physical presence was a concern for Cowden but he still looked a little short of match fitness.

Aiden Keena - 6 - On for MacLean for the last 15. Had a great chance terrifically saved by the home goalkeeper.

Jamie Walker - 6 - On for Zanatta with six remaining. Injected a little bit of energy but didn't have too much time to shine.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.