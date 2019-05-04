How the Hearts players rated in 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock

Have your say

Marks out of ten for the Hearts players involved in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock ...

Zdenek Zlamal: Two really good saves in first half. Error-free handling and solid on cross balls and handling. Could do nothing about goal. 7

Conor Shaughnessy: Played his part in back-three. Defended well, but can improve on passing, especially out to the flanks. 6

Christophe Berra: Defended well and often made himself a nuisance in the opposition penalty box. Appears to be rediscovering his best form. 7

John Souttar: Tremendous goal-saving challenge on Liam Millar was highlight of another strong showing in defence. 7

Michael Smith: Didn’t let much past him at right-back, but wasn’t much of a threat in an attacking sense. Picked up booking. 6

Arnaud Djoum: Wasn’t bullied by Kilmarnock’s physical midfield but was often too ponderous in possession. 5

Harry Cochrane: Passed up two really presentable chances in first period. Never shirked responsibility but could not influence match. 5

Jake Mulraney: Really quiet showing on the left flank. On the rare occasions he got the ball, his end product let him down. 5

Ryan Edwards: Put in a shift, but lacked any creative spark behind Uche Ikpeazu. 5

Steven MacLean: Had a couple of moments, but blotted his copybook with silly yellow card and often got too involved with opposition. 5

Uche Ikpeazu: Spurned Hearts’ best opportunity after rounding Kilmarnock keeper. Taken off on 48 minutes with hamstring injury. Has had better days. 5

Sean Clare: Came on for Ikpeazu, but added little to Hearts’ attack. 5

Olly Lee; No real moments of note. 4

Craig Wighton: Failed to make impact. 4