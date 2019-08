A Brian Graham penalty miss with less than ten minutes to go meant Hearts claimed a point from their home tie against Ross County. The visitors were the better side for much of the match but couldn't convert any of their chances.

1. Zdenek Zlamal Made a couple of impressive saves but looked jittery at times when dealing with crosses and incurred the wrath of home support on more than one occasion. 5

2. Michael Smith One of Hearts better performers. Typically committed, got forward when he could and generally defended well. 7

3. Craig Halkett Defended strongly and also stepped out of defence well at times, notably to set up a Conor Washington chance. Fortunate to get away with a misplaced pass which led to a County breakaway in first half. 6

4. Christophe Berra Given a tough test against a lively County side but generally dealt with most things that came his way. 6

