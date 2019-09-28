How the Hearts players rated in the 0-0 draw with St Mirren

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Hearts player who saw game time in Paisley.

Hearts drew 0-0 with St Mirren in a game with saw Craig Halkett and Loic Damour go off injured.

Wasnt overly tested as he was well protected by his defence but generally dealt with everything that came his way.

Another strong display from the Northern Irishman at the heart of a back three. Brought composure to the defence and also stepped out to good effect whenever the opportunity arose.

Handed the captaincy for the first time and was playing well until succumbing to injury midway through the first half.

Started at left-centre-back, then switched to right-centre-back and finished at right-back. Looked comfortable in all positions despite being booked late in first half.

Given his first start of the season at right-wing-back and saw plenty of the ball in decent positions but failed to do much with it.

Another strong display from the Irishman at the base of midfield. Passed the ball well and helped Hearts control long periods of the second half.

Struggled to make much impact in the early stages before succumbing to injury and eventually limping off towards the end of the first half.

Put in a strong shift at left-wing-back and had some moments of promise. Set up Ikpeazu late on with good delivery but will feel he should have got more quality crosses into the box.

The veteran hitman had a few good moments of link-up play but missed two good chances from close range.