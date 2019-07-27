How the Hearts players rated in the disappointing draw with third tier East Fife

Ratings out of ten for all Hearts players involved in Saturday's draw with East Fife at Bayview Stadium.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Hearts drew with third tier East Fife. Picture: SNS

A smart save to push over an effort in the first-half. Indecisive after the interval and may have been too slow to get across to the East Fife equaliser. Should look to play short with his long kicking ineffective.

Michael Smith - 6

Constantly pushing the team forward, showed an awareness which was lacking in some of the attacking players, however beaten to the cross which saw East Fife equalise.

Craig Halkett - 7

Deserved for his assist for the opening goal alone. Characteristics which will make him a huge favourite with the fans. Plays with aggression, no nonsense but is a very, very good footballer as well as defender.

Christophe Berra - 6

Back in the team, the captain wasn't overly tested but stood up to the physicality of Chris Duggan.

Aaron Hickey - 6

For the first time in his nascent Hearts career he looked every day of his 17 years of age. Slightly off the pace, a wee bit rash which led to a bit of frustration. Still, a lot more impressive than more experienced team mates.

Dario Zanatta - 5

Got into some good positions but delivery was too often poor. Didn't impact the way he would have hoped and on more than a couple of occasions felt the brunt of Michael Smith for not making the right run.

Sean Clare - 5

Has the physical and technical qualities to be able to dominate games but was largely anonymous against the third tier side.

Andy Irving - 5

From the high of signing a new deal on Friday to the low of struggling in the midfield against East Fife. Too slow on the ball and failed to impose himself with his qualities on the ball.

Jake Mulraney - 6

One of the few Hearts players who looked dangerous but didn't quite deliver. A couple of troubling crosses in the first half but just couldn't use his pace to get in behind.

Jamie Walker - 6

Scored his first Hearts goal in 602 days but barely got the ball to feet all game which made it difficult for him to turn and drive at the East Fife defence before being moved to the wing.

Uche Ikpeazu - 4

Started really positively, unnerving defenders and getting Hearts into good positions but often crowded out. After the promising opening he started to run down blind alleys, foul needlessly or spend too much time on the ground appealing to the referee for a foul.

Subs

Aidan Keena - 6

Offered positivity on the ball with some nice passes.

Oliver Bozanic - 6

No worse than those that started.

Steven MacLean - N/A

On late.

