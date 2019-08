Fans directed their anger at Craig Levein at full-time as the Tynecastle side still look for their first three points in the league this season. He wasn't helped by a raft of poor performances in a very poor collective. Click and scroll through to see how each player rated.

1. Colin Doyle - 5 Rarely troubled until the Accies goal. Had denied Lewis Smiths stinging shot in the first half but was far too slow getting down to George Oakleys equaliser.

2. Aaron Hickey - 6 Fielded on the right, he showed his ambidextrous qualities, composure and was constantly looking to support Mulraney. Never wasted a pass. Decent performance.

3. Craig Halkett -7 A strong, commanding performance. Did what he had to do defensively, shows good awareness, and created the first goal with an excellent run and pass.

4. Christophe Berra - 5 A very poor performance from the captain. Picked up a needless yellow card in the first half, his use of the ball was bad and was indecisive in Accies equaliser. Redeemed himself slightly with the goal. HAS to be better.

