How the Hearts players rated in Wednesday's Betfred Cup win over Stenhousemuir

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player as Craig Levein's side defeated League Two outfit Stenhousemuir 2-1 at Tynecastle.

Zdenek Zlamal - 6

Couldn't do enough to stop Mark McGuigan's late goal and didn't have much to do apart from that.

Michael Smith - 7

Probably the most dangerous attacker in maroon all night as he constantly raced down the wing and even ventured into the box to have a pop on occasion.

Craig Halkett - 7

Netted the two goals that saved his team from incredible embarrassment and took his tally to three goals in two games. Looked composed in defence.

John Souttar - 6

His ability to run it out from the back and his range of passing helped keep the hosts on top. Could have done better at the Stenhousemuir goal though.

Aaron Hickey - 6

A little more flustered than in his previous outings but ultimately wasn't one who let his side down.

Jamie Walker - 5

For a player of his calibre he didn't do enough in the final third to influence the score.

Sean Clare - 5

Had a couple of bright moments in the centre but didn't have his shooting boots on, often blazing over or wide.

Oli Bozanic - 6

Had a bit of energy in the centre of the park which helped Hearts, though his set-pieces could have been better.

Anthony McDonald - 5

Couldn't follow up his excellent showing against Cowdenbeath with another display here. Drifted out of the game for long spells.

Steven MacLean - 6

Did his usual link work outside of the box, but barring an early header he rarely looked like providing a scoring touch.

Conor Washington - 6

Like his strike-partner he did some good work to keep possession ticking over in the final third but couldn't find the magical touch. Unlucky to have two efforts cleared off the line.

Subs

Uche Ikpeazu - 5 - His frame caused problems in and around the Stenhousemuir box but he was very wild with his shooting.

Jake Mulraney - 7 - Gave Hearts the width they badly needed and crossed for Halkett to net the winner.

Aiden Keena - 6 - Provided a bit of energy but couldn't add to the lack of quality in the final third

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.