How the weekend's results altered the safety of the Hearts and Hibs managers - Heckingbottom and Levein among favourites to be first Premiership boss sacked

The Hearts and Hibs managers are under pressure. Picture: SNS

There is no getting away from the discontent surrounding Edinburgh's Premiership clubs.

On Saturday, Hibs were booed from the park after letting a two-goal lead slip at home to Ross County, while Hearts failed to capitalise on a 40-minute man advantage, drawing 0-0 with Livingston.

Both sides are in midweek action before they head to Hampden Park for the Betfred Cup semi finals.

Come Saturday evening, however, Hearts and Hibs - currently 9th and 11th respectively - could be propping up the table if results go a certain way.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is reflected in the odds on the next Ladbrokes Premiership manager to leave their post.

McBookie place the Paul Heckingbottom (5/2) and Craig Levein (5/1) as the first and third favourite to be first boss sacked.

They are split by Aberdeen's Derek McInnes whose odds shortened after the 4-0 defeat to Celtic.

Both Edinburgh sides have now played ten leagues games and have amassed a combined two wins.

The next week is set to be a pivotal one for both the teams and managers.

The odds on the 12 Premiership bosses to be the first to leave their post:

Paul Heckingbottom (Hibernian) - 5/2

Derek McInnes (Aberdeen) - 4/1

Craig Levein (Hearts) - 5/1

Tommy Wright (St Johnstone) - 6/1

Jim Goodwin (St Mirren) - 19/1

Brian Rice (Hamilton Academical) - 16/1

Angelo Alessio (Kilmarnock) - 20/1

Gary Holt (Livingston) - 20/1

Neil Lennon (Celtic) - 20/1

Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson (Ross County) - 20/1

Stephen Robinson (Motherwell) - 33/1