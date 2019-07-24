'I hope I showed how much I cared' - Ryan Edwards sends emotional farewell to Hearts fans

Ryan Edwards has sent an emotional message to former club Hearts as he starts life with English League One side Burton Albion.





The Australian midfielder signed for the Tynecastle side last summer but had to wait until April to make his debut - in an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road - having spent the first half of the season on loan at St Mirren.

He scored the opening goal in the 2019 Scottish Cup final as Hearts took the lead at Hampden, and looked to have forced his way into Craig Levein's first-team plans.

But the former Partick Thistle man was allowed to leave the Capital club in search of regular game time, with the Brewers bringing him back to England after a spell with Reading between 2012 and 2015.

Writing on Twitter, the 25-year-old said: "I've had an incredible experience during my four years in Scotland. A big thank you to Scottish football, Partick Thistle, St Mirren and Hearts for what you have given me.

"To Hearts - I loved representing this football club. Thanks to the chairwoman Ann Budge and my former boss Craig Levein for bringing me to the club.

"To the staff and my team-mates, I wish you all the success - it really was one of the best changing rooms I've been a part of."

Edwards also paid tribute to the Hearts fans, thanking them for their "support and patience", adding: "I hope I showed how much I cared and wanted to play for the shirt in my performances. I wish I could have contributed more but the reality was I couldn't hold down a spot.

"You have given me my greatest football moment and I just wish we could have brought the Cup home for us all.

"I'm really grateful to have been a Hearts player, I have nothing but love and respect for this club."

Edwards signed off by promising to "be at the next - and many - finals to come, waving my maroon scarf with you all."

The former Australia Under-23 international has signed a two-year deal at the Pirelli Stadium.