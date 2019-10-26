'I just don't care anymore': Hearts fans react to 0-0 draw with ten-man Livingston

Clevid Dikamona buries his face after the full-time whistle. Picture: SNS

@smclean1986: "Yass!!! Well in lads! Great point against the mighty Livi!!! We’re on the up! #TurnedTheCorner #TheHeartsAreBack"

@MacNaBracha: "Levein to use the '500% improvement' as a positive tonight?"

@GregorLouden: "1 point off the bottom? Deary me."

@TheAndyFenwick: "I just don't care anymore. The club isnt just driving fans away, we've already given up."

@theitalianjambo: "We can't afford not to win these games, lads... we need someone who can actually put the ball in the back of the net!"

@MC878787: "Bottom on Wednesday when St Johnstone beat us."

@Kyle_JJordan: "So in 4 league games so far since Livi got promoted we have scored 0 goals."

@TheFMsupply: "Decent point with the team we had on the pitch."

@JimGlass: "To state the bleeding obvious, a point against ten man livi is totally unacceptable for a team like Hearts."

@t9mdl: "Seriously, at what point does this become unacceptable to the Board? What are they seeing that thousands of Hearts fans aren’t?"