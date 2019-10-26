'I just don't care anymore': Hearts fans react to 0-0 draw with ten-man Livingston
Hearts fans had their say on social media after watching their side draw 0-0 with Livingston in Almondvale.
@smclean1986: "Yass!!! Well in lads! Great point against the mighty Livi!!! We’re on the up! #TurnedTheCorner #TheHeartsAreBack"
@MacNaBracha: "Levein to use the '500% improvement' as a positive tonight?"
@GregorLouden: "1 point off the bottom? Deary me."
@TheAndyFenwick: "I just don't care anymore. The club isnt just driving fans away, we've already given up."
@theitalianjambo: "We can't afford not to win these games, lads... we need someone who can actually put the ball in the back of the net!"
@MC878787: "Bottom on Wednesday when St Johnstone beat us."
@Kyle_JJordan: "So in 4 league games so far since Livi got promoted we have scored 0 goals."
@TheFMsupply: "Decent point with the team we had on the pitch."
@JimGlass: "To state the bleeding obvious, a point against ten man livi is totally unacceptable for a team like Hearts."
@t9mdl: "Seriously, at what point does this become unacceptable to the Board? What are they seeing that thousands of Hearts fans aren’t?"
@SandraD03042184: "It will be better in the Championship."