‘I’m a glass-half-full guy but that was insipid, pathetic and clueless’ - Hearts fans vent their anger after Ross County draw

Positivity was non-existent among Hearts supporters on social media after the goalless draw with Ross County.

Here is a selection of tweets in reaction to a frustrating day for the Tynecastle natives.

@Masterton9: “Total shambles on the park today. @The_FOH should be asking questions at board level as to the direction the club is going. We’re going backwards.”

@maroonspecs: “I didn't think it was possible to reach new lows with this team until I realised that the only notable highlight of today was the other side missing a penalty that would have won them the match.”

@stjambo: “I’m a glass-half-full guy but that was insipid, pathetic and clueless. I think the players are there so sadly the manager must not be up to organising and motivating them. Sad day but think we need a change.”

@jamborobbo1874: “Just sad after today. Unable to defend Levein anymore.”

@IainMerc: “Been a defender of CL for some time, especially on here, but that was brutal today. And having listened to his post-match interview, it’s deeply worrying to hear that the players are so low on confidence this early and some don’t know where they should be on the pitch.”

@alanmeikle: “A goalie terrified of the ball, a striker terrified of defenders, no midfield and a clueless manager, all on a tattie field. Absolutely shocking.”

@HeartsRant: “Is there a single soul out there that can say this is anywhere near good enough? Anyone? We are absolutely awful. No sugar coating.”

@stephenking1979: “I believe that squad of players is good enough to challenge for 3rd/4th. It is the tactics and the way we play and the buck stops with the manager.”

@MONeil1974: "And that is why Levein should have gone. Absolutely shapeless nonsense. That squad should be doing so much better, even with the obvious couple of weak spots"

@theoriginal_jc: "What’s the point in pre season if our players aren’t fit enough? Completely outclassed by Ross County today fair play to them but that was utter garbage from our perspective and we seem to be going backwards.

@artic_jambo: "No excuses for Levein not to go, we have a good enough squad now if we get Whelan and a new goalkeeper. A better manager would get much more out this team."

@TheSteeFin: "Personnel have changed regular the time Levein’s been in charge yet the style of football has remained. It’s stagnant and predictable."